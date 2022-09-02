Bethenny Frankel‘s got a lot to say. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has made quite the name for herself on TikTok — thanks to her honest, and sometimes shady, celebrity beauty brand reviews.

The Skinnygirl mogul has shared her thoughts on every buzzy skincare line from Hollywood’s biggest names, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and more. The businesswoman has also ripped into products from heavy hitters like Dior and even Trader Joe’s.

In August 2022, Frankel hopped on the platform to explain why she offers feedback to her followers. She explained that she started because she didn’t know how to do her own makeup and “just wanted to learn about beauty products.”

“I ended up diving in waist deep … What’s worth it? What’s not? What’s all packaging? What’s all Celebrity hype? What’s all TikTok hype?” the New York native continued. “I just got in and started weeding through. I am an equal opportunity criticizer and praiser. Some celebrities have magnificent brands … others are there for the cash. This is just my perspective as a woman who just wanted to figure out how to do my own makeup in a pinch for a photo shoot.”

Frankel added: “I’ve had the best time. I have learned a lot. I’m now militant. In the beginning, good enough was good enough. Now, only the best for you and me.”

In addition to candid beauty reviews, Frankel fills her account with advice for young women, stressing the importance of body positivity.

The Business is Personal author posted a lengthy message via Instagram in August 2022, stressing the harmful influence Photoshopped images can have on a person’s mental. She posted two bikini photos — one edited and the other left untouched.

“This is NOT what I look like … and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me,” Frankel began in the caption. “But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten …”

She continued: “Filtering is lying. It is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational.”

Keep scrolling to read Bethenny Frankel’s most honest celebrity beauty reviews: