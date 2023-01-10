Smells like Gwyneth’s partying days! Gwyneth Paltrow reminisced about hitting the town in the ‘90s, recalling wild nights out where she couldn’t be tracked on social media.

“It was great — I mean talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!” the Academy Award winner, 50, joked on The Late, Late Show With James Corden on Monday, January 9. “Like, you could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table, you could … no camera phones!”

Paltrow, who was raised in Manhattan, added that being in the Big Apple gave her an added shroud of secrecy. “Especially in New York, interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi,” she continued. “You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know.”

The Shakespeare in Love star previously opened up about her precocious youth during a 2020 interview with Rob Lowe on his podcast, “Literally! With Rob Lowe.” Paltrow gushed to the Parks and Recreation alum, 58, about how his now-wife, makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff, taught her how to perform oral sex on set one day.

“I met Sheryl and I was immediately obsessed with her,” the Goop founder told Lowe about their first meeting in the late ‘80s, when Paltrow was around “15 or 16,” she recalled. “First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool.”

According to Paltrow, Berkoff was aware that the teen actress was “sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer.” The beauty professional also “taught me how to give a b—wjob, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff,” the wellness guru dished. “I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time, and she was so awesome to me and I was a high school kid.”

Though Paltrow is now a mom of teens herself — she shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin — she still lets out her adventurous side once in a while, many times via her Goop line of products, which includes a vibrator and her famous “Smells Like My Vagina” candle.

She dished on her kids’ reactions to their mom’s ventures in recent years. “My son actually said to me the other day — he’s like a really sensitive, amazing kid — and he said, ‘You know, first I was really embarrassed that you sold vibrators on Goop,'” Paltrow told E! News in 2021 of Moses’ initial response to the product. “’But now I see that it’s actually great because you’re giving permission to people who think it’s embarrassing for it not to be embarrassing.’”

That’s not to say that Apple and Moses are cool with everything their mom does, however.

“My [phone] lock screen was a picture of [husband] Brad [Falchuk] without his shirt on. And my kids were so traumatized that they picked up the phone and took this selfie,” the Talented Mr. Ripley actress, who is also stepmom to Falchuck’s two teen children, wrote in an April 2022 Goop newsletter, showing an image of Moses and Apple looking directly at the camera.