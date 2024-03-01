Halsey is taking time to heal and recover after having an endometriosis procedure.

“Back in diapers, but at least they have little bows,” Halsey, 29, captioned a selfie on their Wednesday, February 28, Instagram Story.

The photo, which has since been deleted, gave fans a look into the raw reality of what it’s like to suffer from endometriosis. It showed the singer wearing pink and white striped pajamas with their bare stomach covered in several bandages.

Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, didn’t provide any further information on what they had done, but they did thank her healthcare workers, saying, “Thank you to my queen @drthaisaliabadi for your unparalleled care and brilliance.”

In another post to Halsey’s Stories, they wrote, “endometriosis gang.”

The performer has often been candid about having the chronic illness. (The disorder, in which tissue similar to the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside the uterus in places where it doesn’t belong, affects one in 10 menstruating people.)

Back in 2018, the popstar opened up about their battle with endometriosis after they suffered a miscarriage shortly after being diagnosed with the condition.

“Before I could even really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship…the next thing I know I was onstage miscarrying in the middle of my concert,” the musician recalled about the experience on The Doctors.

The tragic event ultimately led Halsey to get “aggressive” treatment, freeze their eggs and undergo surgery.

“Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman,” Halsey confessed at the time. “There’s a lot of times when you’re sitting at home and you just feel so terrible about yourself. You’re sick, you don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, you don’t feel like there’s much hope.”

Halsey has since proudly claimed the title of being an “endo warrior,” sharing that both the women and men in their life have been there to support them.

“I have male managers in my life. I’m surrounded by men all the time,” they exclusively told Us Weekly in 2018. “There were times when I was bleeding through my clothes or I was sick and it got to the point where I had to look at everyone around me and be like, ‘You know what? That is something that is a reality for me and you need to suck it up and deal.’ I’m not going to let you make me ashamed of this. We’re going to get through this.”

At that same event, the singer also shared during a speech that it was important they publicly open up about their battle so others who were experiencing it didn’t feel as alone.

“I have the privilege of getting to meet a lot of young fans on the road and many of them have told me that without that tweet they wouldn’t have taken the opportunity to talk to their doctors and physicians and say ‘Hey, something’s not right,’” they told the audience, according to Vogue. “A lot of people are taught to believe the pain is normal. If you think something is wrong, it probably is. You need to go and demand that someone takes you seriously. Your health is all you have, and especially as a young women who has reproductive pain, you need to take care of yourself.”