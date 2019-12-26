



Anything it takes! Henry Cavill opened up about his extreme transformation for The Witcher — and that he had to majorly cut back on water for his diet.

“That’s the worst part of it,” Cavill, 36, said during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “Like, diet is difficult, and you’re hungry, but when you are dehydrating for three days, you get to the point on the last day where you can smell water nearby.”

He went on to explain that the lack of water “makes your skin really thin so it sits on your muscles.” However, the Batman v Superman actor didn’t completely cut out H20, he assured the host who was concerned that that wasn’t very healthy.

“It’s not no water,” he said, adding that there’s a schedule for shooting shirtless scenes. “On the first day you’ll have a liter and a half, the second day half a liter and the third day no water and you’ll shoot on the fourth (day).”

The Justice League star also added that the diets and working out are due to stunts that are done on the show. “I mean, yes, you’re supposed to look a certain way aesthetically — especially getting your shirt off — but it’s mostly for just staying healthy,” he said.

Cavill began intense training with Dave Rienzi when he first landed the Witcher role. He began doing fasted cardio to help lose weight fast and show off his muscles.

“It’s some of the best — or most enjoyable cardio — I’ve done,” he told Men’s Health UK in September. “It’s only 20 minutes, so it’s not massively exhausting. It’s not like doing HIIT, which, psychologically, can be quite grueling. My heart rate’s at 125-135bpm, so it has a really good effect on fat-loss.”

While he trained hard for past roles — including Man of Steel and Mission: Impossible — Fallout — he swears by the new workout regimen.

“Out of all the things I’ve done in the past, I think the fasted cardio stuff is actually working best for me,” he admitted. “I’m in the best shape of my life.”