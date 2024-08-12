Becca Kufrin is working hard to ensure she looks and feels her best for an upcoming Bachelor Nation wedding.

Nearly 11 months after welcoming her first baby with husband Thomas Jacobs, the former Bachelorette star continues to break a sweat as the countdown begins for Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer’s wedding.

“I’m really hard on myself and on my body,” Kufrin, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Swirl Boutique X Marrin Costello pop-up event in Carlsbad, California, on Saturday, August 10. “The first few months, because I was breastfeeding, I think I was burning calories and that was a little bit easier for me looking at myself in the mirror.”

When breastfeeding came to an end, however, Kufrin went to her certified personal trainer, Jen Bauer, with a request.

Related: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ Relationship Timeline Becca Kufrin found love with Thomas Jacobs after deciding to give romance on reality TV another shot. The former Bachelorette, who was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen, returned to Bachelor Nation during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered in August 2021. Although it wasn’t love at first sight, Kufrin […]

“I told my trainer, ‘Jen, I need you to get my ass in shape and keep me consistent,’ which I’m not the most consistent, but I’m trying,” Kufrin said. “I didn’t give myself a timeline, but I do have another Bachelor wedding coming up in October. Noah and Abigail are getting married and that’s my goal. I told Jen that I want to look snatched at the wedding.”

Erb, 29, and Heringer, 29, met in 2021 during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. During the show, they made friends with fellow contestants Jacobs, 32, and Kufrin, who later got married in October 2023.

After welcoming son Benny, Kufrin said she didn’t feel pressure from the outside world to lose weight. Instead, she chose to follow Bauer’s recommendations and work out three times a week.

During her hour-long sessions, Kufrin said she excels at deadlifts but doesn’t exactly look forward to Bulgarian split squats. Away from the gym, she adds in a little cardio when she’s not parenting on expanding her Bourdon sparking wine line.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

“I wanted to get Becca’s strength back,” Bauer exclusively told Us when sharing her fitness regimen. “I wanted to make her feel what we all see in her and that’s beautiful, strong and healthy, and her biggest problem is the consistency.”

For Kufrin, who sported an ASTR The Label dress and Marrin Costello jewelry for Swirl Boutique’s summer soiree, she’s grateful to have the support of her husband as they prepare to celebrate their son’s first birthday in September.

“He’s always like, ‘You’re beautiful no matter what size,’” she told Us. “That helps where he’s very sweet about my body changing and still making me feel good even when I feel disgusting.”