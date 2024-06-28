Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs effortlessly transitioned from fiancés to parents to a married couple.

“I would say [it was] as easy as it could be,” Kufrin, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 27, while discussing her partnership with Pampers.

Kufrin and Jacobs, 32, met during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged in May 2022. They wed in a courthouse ceremony in October 2023 one month after son Benson (nicknamed “Benny”) was born that September.

“We got married three weeks after Benny was born and I felt like we were [already] married,” Kufrin shared on Thursday. “In that regard, things still feel the same and nothing’s really changed other than signing the marriage certificate.”

While speaking with Us, Kufrin discussed the couple’s “really great transition” as first-time parents.

“There [were] both definitely things that we didn’t expect and that we had to learn to adjust to, but overall, hearing other people’s stories or just knowing other family lives, I feel like we transitioned into this role as parents so seamlessly,” the former Bachelorette said. “And that’s not to say we didn’t have our hardships, of course we did, but Thomas has been wanting to be a father for so long, and he was so ready for that next step.”

Kufrin said she and Jacobs are soaking up all of Benny’s milestones.

“Benny still isn’t quite walking yet, [but] he’s trying; he’ll be walking very soon, I think,” Kufrin said. “He takes after Thomas [and] he’s just ‘go go go,’ nonstop wants to climb and crawl on absolutely everything. … I’m like, ‘How does such a little tiny human have this much energy?’ But he’s kind of now learning how to push the buttons, and if he shouldn’t be going somewhere, he’ll look back at me and smile and keep on crawling.”

Regardless of the 9-month-old’s sassy traits, Kufrin asserted that her son is “just the sweetest, happiest boy” and “such a joy” to both her and her husband.

“I love … that we’re providing such a good, stable household for him to have both parents who love him so much and who can be there to teach him different things,” she gushed.

Kufrin and Jacobs’ life with a toddler has also meant that their dreams of a second wedding ceremony are on the back burner.

“I want to say yes, but we don’t know,” Kufrin said on Thursday. “We want to, at some point, soon keep expanding our family, and we’re currently in the process of renovating a new house. It’s all kind of coming all at once with the baby and the move. So we’ve talked about trying to do it in a year. We’ve talked about doing it in five years and making it more renewal. So, we’ll see. We just haven’t had time to sit down and plan anything.”

With a lot to juggle, Kufrin relies on Pampers Free & Gentle Wipes to help keep Benny clean.

