Bachelor in Paradise couple Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin have a lot to celebrate — and are working on plans to do just that.

“We’re going to have a big wedding. We went back and forth — to have a small reception with just the family or a big celebration with everybody. And then in those conversations, life sort of happens. But we’ve decided we’re shooting for next year to have a big celebration,” Jacobs recently told Us Weekly during an exclusive interview. “And the cool thing is that since Becca did lose her father when she was younger, Benny will be bigger and he’ll be more mobile and they’ll be able to walk down the aisle together. And that’s going to be something that’s going to be — I get goosebumps thinking about it. Then also him being able to be part of the first dances and stuff like that. That’s a very special moment we’re looking forward to.”

Jacobs and Kufrin wed at the courthouse in October 2023, weeks after she gave birth to their son, Benson a.k.a. Benny, who is named after the town Benson, Minnesota, where Kufrin’s late father was born.

“Yes, it’s going to be a big celebration, but we’re going to be very intentional in the intimate moments that we’re going to be able to have together while everyone celebrates in a 1920s Gatsby style — almost like a gala more than a wedding,” Jacobs continued. “It’ll be a good time.”

As Jacobs noted, the wedding will likely be in 2025 when Benny, now 5 months, is older. For now, the twosome are soaking up every milestone with their son.

“Every day literally gets better because he’s developing more as a person. He has his personalities, but even on rough nights … he’ll look up at you and give you the biggest smile of all time,” Jacobs gushed. “You’re like, ‘This is the greatest joy that I’ve ever experienced.’ I even said this to Becca a couple days ago — ‘I’ve experienced a lot of happiness in my life, but I never really understood true joy until we had this baby.’ And it’s just I wanted to be a dad for so long, and it’s so much better than anything I ever imagined.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Babies ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ alums have welcomed some pretty adorable babies — see the family photos!

Jacobs noted that the twosome just introduced Benny to solid foods and the little one “has not met a puree that he does not just absolutely inhale” and the next step is baby proofing the house, as he did his first “full-on Army crawl” across his playroom this week. As much as Jacobs gushed about his son, he lights up when talking about Kufrin as a mom.

“I look at Becca and I see how she is with Benny, and I can truly say she was born to be a mom. She’s a natural, she’s incredible,” he said. “Her heart is so big, and everyone who’s been following her throughout her time in this ‘spotlight,’ they’ve seen that. And it’s really come full lifecycle as being a mom. She’s such a natural and she’s an amazing mother, and I’m so lucky to be able to witness it and coexist with it and grow with it. She’s amazing.”

The couple, who met on season 8 of BiP, recently made their personal relationship a business one by officially announcing their ownership of IMPROV beverages, booze-free cocktails that can be enjoyed sans alcohol or mixing in your own liquor.

“The entire ethos with Improv is ‘We make the drinks, you call the shots — enjoy it, spiked or not.’ And what we like about that is it gives you the freedom [and] the flexibility to involve yourself in some extracurricular activities, whether it’s after a long day of work on a weekend with friends, and you could really decide if you want to consume alcohol or not while still maintaining that top line cocktail experience,” Jacobs explained. “So for us, that was even more prevalent when Becca was pregnant. We really wanted to find something that fit that mold. And the cool thing about that is we just continue to carry it on when we had the baby and we’re able to drink. So it literally is a one-stop shop for all things cocktails, and they taste like the real thing. They smell like the real thing. They look like the real thing. It’s phenomenal.”

Related: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ Relationship Timeline Becca Kufrin found love with Thomas Jacobs after deciding to give romance on reality TV another shot. The former Bachelorette, who was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen, returned to Bachelor Nation during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered in August 2021. Although it wasn’t love at first sight, Kufrin […]

He added: “My favorite tagline we’ve had so far is, ‘When it’s 5 o’clock, but you’ve got 5 a.m. spin.’”

While Jacobs’ favorite IMPROV drink is the Paloma, he says that Kufrin and their close friends think the gin and tonic is the “best canned gin and tonic we’ve ever had in our lives.”

IMPROV is available in Sprouts Farmer Markets. “We are working on bringing some new flavors to the market as well,” Jacobs added. “We’re looking to expand into some new markets and we are hiring local ambassadors in most of the markets that we are servicing. So we’re looking to grow the family that way. And it’s just an incredible option that I strongly encourage anyone looking to shake up their health, wellness and overall just drinking goals to check out.”