Bachelor in Paradise alums Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have bought their first home together.

“It has always been a dream of mine to raise a family in an original craftsman home. Pinching myself that we get to do exactly that 🥰 Home sweet home,” Jacobs, 31, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 19, in a joint post with Kufrin, 34.

Alongside the caption was a photo of the couple and their son, Benson, 7 months, sitting on the front steps of their new home next to a large, red “SOLD” sign. Jacobs also included a video of Kufrin walking through the front door with Benson in her arms.

Kufrin and Jacobs met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but both had done previous stints in Bachelor Nation. Kufrin won the 22nd season of The Bachelor and was the lead on season 14 of The Bachelorette. Jacobs, meanwhile, was a contestant on season 17 of The Bachelorette.

Despite their whirlwind romance in paradise, Kufrin broke things off with Jacobs in the season finale, saying at the time that their dynamic was “too good to be true.” However, they rekindled their relationship after the show ended and have been together ever since.

Kufrin and Jacobs tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in October 2023, just a few weeks before she gave birth to their son. As of this spring, the couple is still in the process of planning a larger wedding celebration with friends and family.

“We’re going to have a big wedding. We went back and forth — to have a small reception with just the family or a big celebration with everybody. And then in those conversations, life sort of happens. But we’ve decided we’re shooting for next year to have a big celebration,” Jacobs exclusively told Us Weekly in March.

“Yes, it’s going to be a big celebration, but we’re going to be very intentional in the intimate moments that we’re going to be able to have together while everyone celebrates in a 1920s Gatsby style — almost like a gala more than a wedding,” Jacobs continued. “It’ll be a good time.” He noted to Us that the wedding likely won’t happen until 2025.

As for growing their family, Kufrin has been open about her desire to have children, and in 2020, she even documented the process of freezing her eggs. Jacobs further gushed about Kufrin as a mom in his interview with Us, saying his wife was “born to be a mom.”

“She’s a natural, she’s incredible,” he told Us. “Her heart is so big, and everyone who’s been following her throughout her time in this ‘spotlight,’ they’ve seen that. And it’s really come full lifecycle as being a mom. She’s such a natural and she’s an amazing mother, and I’m so lucky to be able to witness it and coexist with it and grow with it. She’s amazing.”