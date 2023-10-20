Bachelor Nation stars Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs officially tied the knot one week ago.

“10/13/23 Mr. & Mrs. 🤍,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Friday, October 20, alongside photos of them holding their newborn son, Benson, and a marriage certificate.

One day after the low-key nuptials, Jacobs teased on his Instagram Story that “yesterday might have been a good day” to get married.

The twosome got engaged more than one year ago. Kufrin, 33, took to social media to announce that she had proposed to Jacobs, 31, in May 2022.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES,” she shared viaInstagram alongside photos of the happy couple. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

Jacobs, for his part, posted an equally sweet message to his fiancée.

“The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move,” Jacobs captioned a carousel of photos of himself and Kufrin. “You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops #Fiance.”

In October 2022, it was Jacobs’ turn to pop the question.

“Oui, si, ja, ken, de, ye, yas yes YES! Love you forever my little pumpkin 🎃💍,” Jacobs and Kufrin shared in a joint Instagram post. “Now let’s get married!”

Nearly one year later, the duo welcomed their first child — son Benson — in September. “Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin,” Kufrin shared via Instagram Story at the time.

The couple met during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in August 2021.

Sparks quickly flew between the pair, however, Kufrin broke things off when she began to have doubts about Jacobs’ sincerity.

“I feel like you’re so good at being supportive and positive and surprising me in all of the best ways, but I feel like sometimes it’s too good to be true and that scares me,” Kufrin explained during the season finale, which aired in October 2021. “I’ve been here twice now before, and I couldn’t leave here and feel OK about leaving with somebody that I don’t 100 percent fully know.”

Although they briefly pressed pause on their relationship, ABC revealed at the end of the episode that the duo had rekindled their romance and “are happy and love.”

The twosome have been together ever since, even purchasing their first home in July 2022.

“Tommy is my new roommate and Minno & Leo are our new tenants,” Kufrin wrote via Instagram at the time. “Let’s fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies.”

Kufrin originally appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr. ‘s season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018. She got engaged to Luyendyk Jr., 41, during the season finale, however, shortly after the series filmed he left Kufrin for runner-up Lauren Burnham. Kufrin then became the Bachelorette in season 14, which aired in March 2018. The ABC personality then got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen in the season finale. The couple moved to Carlsbad together in January 2019, but they called it quits in September 2020.

Jacobs, for his part, appeared on Katie Thurston’s season 25 of The Bachelorette, which aired in June 2021. He was eliminated during week 3.