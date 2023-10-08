Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs may have postponed their wedding ceremony, but they are still in love as ever.

“Morning snuggles while watching The Proposal because today was supposed to be our wedding day,” Kufrin, 33, captioned a Saturday, October 7, Instagram Story selfie with Jacobs, 31, and their newborn son, Benson. “October 7th looks a bit different than we originally envisioned but still just as special. 💖.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums, who met on season 7 of the ABC spinoff, got engaged in May 2022. While they were originally planning to tie the knot this month, their plans shifted when they found out they were expecting baby No. 1. Kufrin gave birth in September.

“Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023. No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post several days later, revealing their son is named after his respective grandfathers.

Since bringing their baby boy home, Kufrin and Jacobs have soaked up all the newborn milestones. On Saturday, the pair lounged in bed — with Benny sleeping on Kufrin’s chest — as they watched Sandra Bullock’s The Proposal and the new Amazon Freevee comedy Jury Duty.

“We just started Jury Duty and it might be the greatest show of all time,” Jacobs added in an Instagram Story video on his page, while Kufrin cracked up in the background.

Jacobs — who also took Benny on a “hot dad walk,” per a caption on Kufrin’s Story — also marked their would-be wedding date.

“Today was supposed to be our wedding day. Then, the best thing I ever could have asked for happened,” Jacobs wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Seeing you as Benny’s mom, you’re even more beautiful in this moment than I could’ve imagined.”

Kufrin was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. after his 2018 season of The Bachelor, though he ended their engagement to pursue a romance with now-wife Lauren Burnham. Kufrin then starred as the lead of The Bachelorette, where she found love with Garrett Yrigoyen. The Minnesota native and Yrigoyen, 34, called off their engagement two years later before she met Jacobs on Bachelor in Paradise.

“We’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be,” Kufrin exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022. “He’s the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them.”

She added at the time: “He’s the first guy too that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you.’ I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”

Kufrin and Jacobs have not announced a rescheduled date for their nuptials.