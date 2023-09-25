Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs chose a very meaningful name for their first baby.
“Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023. No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift,” the couple wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 25, alongside photos of their newborn son.
Kufrin, 33, and Jacobs, 30, noted that their final choice honors both of their fathers.
“Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas’s father who sacrifices so much for this country and others,” the post continued. “And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole ❤️. Now we’re off to go cry again over how much we love him.”
The pair announced their little one’s arrival two days prior by showing off their new doormat. “Baby Sleeping,” read the decor via Jacobs’ Instagram post on Saturday, September 23, to which he added, “Thankful. Blessed. Love beyond words.”
Kufrin shared the sweet announcement via her own Instagram Story, writing: “Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin 💛.”
Viewers have had a front row seat to Jacobs and Kufrin’s love story after they met while filming Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. They originally got off to a rocky start and ultimately ended season 7 by calling it quits. Jacobs and Kufrin subsequently rekindled their romance after filming wrapped on the ABC reality series.
Following less than one year of dating, Kufrin announced in May 2022 that she popped the question to Jacobs. The season 17 Bachelorette alum, for his part, later returned the favor and proposed to Kufrin ahead of her pregnancy.
Before expanding their family, Kufrin gushed over how she knew that Jacobs is The One.
“I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me on my toes,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022. “He is truly the most adventurous, fun, easygoing man. But what I think makes this relationship different with him is that he’s really the one person [I’ve been with] who our values and our morals align. Yes, we’re engaged and we’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be.”
The season 14 Bachelorette added: “[Thomas is] the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them. And I feel like not only between the two of us, but with our families, it’s that same way too, which is really special. And so we have such a great support system behind us.”
Earlier this year, the twosome announced that they were going to become a family of three. “Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” Kufrin wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her and Jacobs with their two dogs. “We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad. #pregnancyannouncement #bebe #momanddad #pregnantnotpasta.”