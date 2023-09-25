Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs chose a very meaningful name for their first baby.

“Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023. No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift,” the couple wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 25, alongside photos of their newborn son.

Kufrin, 33, and Jacobs, 30, noted that their final choice honors both of their fathers.

“Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas’s father who sacrifices so much for this country and others,” the post continued. “And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole ❤️. Now we’re off to go cry again over how much we love him.”

Related: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ Relationship Timeline Becca Kufrin found love with Thomas Jacobs after deciding to give romance on reality TV another shot. The former Bachelorette, who was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen, returned to Bachelor Nation during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered in August 2021. Despite being a little gun shy at the […]

The pair announced their little one’s arrival two days prior by showing off their new doormat. “Baby Sleeping,” read the decor via Jacobs’ Instagram post on Saturday, September 23, to which he added, “Thankful. Blessed. Love beyond words.”

Kufrin shared the sweet announcement via her own Instagram Story, writing: “Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin 💛.”

Viewers have had a front row seat to Jacobs and Kufrin’s love story after they met while filming Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. They originally got off to a rocky start and ultimately ended season 7 by calling it quits. Jacobs and Kufrin subsequently rekindled their romance after filming wrapped on the ABC reality series.

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Following less than one year of dating, Kufrin announced in May 2022 that she popped the question to Jacobs. The season 17 Bachelorette alum, for his part, later returned the favor and proposed to Kufrin ahead of her pregnancy.

Before expanding their family, Kufrin gushed over how she knew that Jacobs is The One.

“I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me on my toes,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022. “He is truly the most adventurous, fun, easygoing man. But what I think makes this relationship different with him is that he’s really the one person [I’ve been with] who our values and our morals align. Yes, we’re engaged and we’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation splits hit harder than others. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. […]

The season 14 Bachelorette added: “[Thomas is] the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them. And I feel like not only between the two of us, but with our families, it’s that same way too, which is really special. And so we have such a great support system behind us.”

Earlier this year, the twosome announced that they were going to become a family of three. “Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” Kufrin wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her and Jacobs with their two dogs. “We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad. #pregnancyannouncement #bebe #momanddad #pregnantnotpasta.”