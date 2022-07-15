Home sweet home! Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have taken the next step in their relationship by moving into their first home together.

“Officially co-home owners! 🏡 Tommy is my new roommate and Minno & Leo are our new tenants,” the former Bachelorette, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 15, alongside several photos of her and her fiancé, 30, posing in front of their new house. “Let’s fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies.”

The couple’s news was met with excitement from their fellow members of Bachelor Nation, including Kufrin’s fellow former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. “Ahh, SO happy for you both!!!!!” the California native, 31, wrote in the comments of Kufrin’s post. “Can’t help but smile from ear to ear looking at these!! Cheers to you two!!! 😘♥️♥️♥️”

Tia Booth, meanwhile, cheered on her friends with a simple, “Wooooo!!!!” and DeAnna Stagliano (née Pappas) added, “Love it! Congratulations!!!”

Kufrin and Jacobs’ move comes just over one month after news broke that the Minnesota native popped the question during a romantic picnic with their dogs in attendance. “In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES,” she wrote via Instagram a few weeks later. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

Jacobs, for his part, described the proposal as “the ultimate UNO reverse card / power move” while gushing about his new fiancée. “You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

The pair met while filming season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise during summer 2021. Despite calling it quits during the October 2021 season finale, Kufrin and Jacobs reconnected offscreen and rekindled their romance.

“I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me on my toes,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2022 about the Bachelorette season 17 alum. “He is truly the most adventurous, fun, easygoing man. But what I think makes this relationship different with him is that he’s really the one person [I’ve been with] who our values and our morals align. Yes, we’re engaged and we’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be.”

Kufrin, who was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen, continued: “[Thomas is] the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them. … We’ll have different discussions of differences, but I just love him so much. He’s the first guy too that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you.'”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants