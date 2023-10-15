Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin postponed their initial wedding plans amid her first pregnancy, but they seem ready to finally walk down the aisle.
Jacobs, 31, fielded questions from his Instagram Story followers on Saturday, October 14, where one user couldn’t resist asking when he would marry Kufrin, 33.
“Yesterday might have been a good day,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum quipped with a smile, playing coy about if they indeed tied the knot. “I don’t know.”
Jacobs and Kufrin, who met on BiP season 7, were initially planning to get married earlier this month.
“Today was supposed to be our wedding day. Then, the best thing I ever could have asked for happened,” he wrote via Instagram on October 7, penning a note to Kufrin. “Seeing you as Benny’s mom, you’re even more beautiful in this moment than I could’ve imagined.”
Kufrin gave birth to the pair’s first baby, son Benson “Benny,” on September 21.
“Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time, noting their son is named after his respective grandfathers. “No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift.”
Kufrin — who was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and then Garrett Yrigoyen — proposed to Jacobs in May 2022. She later told Us Weekly that Jacobs is the first man that she actually wants to marry.
“We’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be,” the former Bachelorette exclusively told Us in June 2022. “He’s the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them.”
She added at the time: “He’s the first guy too that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you.’ I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”
While it is not known when Kufrin and Jacobs plan to get married, they are already thinking about expanding their brood further.
“Three-piece chicken combo is what we’ve been talking about,” Jacobs said on Saturday when asked how many kids they want to have. “However, if No. 2 is a little girl, we will reconsider our options. If No. 2’s a boy, definitely, [we want to have] No. 3 because Daddy needs a little girl so badly.”