Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin postponed their initial wedding plans amid her first pregnancy, but they seem ready to finally walk down the aisle.

Jacobs, 31, fielded questions from his Instagram Story followers on Saturday, October 14, where one user couldn’t resist asking when he would marry Kufrin, 33.

“Yesterday might have been a good day,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum quipped with a smile, playing coy about if they indeed tied the knot. “I don’t know.”

Jacobs and Kufrin, who met on BiP season 7, were initially planning to get married earlier this month.

Related: Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ Relationship Timeline Becca Kufrin found love with Thomas Jacobs after deciding to give romance on reality TV another shot. The former Bachelorette, who was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen, returned to Bachelor Nation during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered in August 2021. Despite being a little gun shy at the […]

“Today was supposed to be our wedding day. Then, the best thing I ever could have asked for happened,” he wrote via Instagram on October 7, penning a note to Kufrin. “Seeing you as Benny’s mom, you’re even more beautiful in this moment than I could’ve imagined.”

Kufrin gave birth to the pair’s first baby, son Benson “Benny,” on September 21.

“Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time, noting their son is named after his respective grandfathers. “No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift.”

Kufrin — who was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and then Garrett Yrigoyen — proposed to Jacobs in May 2022. She later told Us Weekly that Jacobs is the first man that she actually wants to marry.

“We’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be,” the former Bachelorette exclusively told Us in June 2022. “He’s the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them.”

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

She added at the time: “He’s the first guy too that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you.’ I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While it is not known when Kufrin and Jacobs plan to get married, they are already thinking about expanding their brood further.

“Three-piece chicken combo is what we’ve been talking about,” Jacobs said on Saturday when asked how many kids they want to have. “However, if No. 2 is a little girl, we will reconsider our options. If No. 2’s a boy, definitely, [we want to have] No. 3 because Daddy needs a little girl so badly.”