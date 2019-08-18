



Healthy and happy! Jewel, Jillian Michaels and many more were in attendance at the 2019 Denver Wellness Your Way Festival presented by King Soopers and Kroger on Friday, August 16. The 3-day event was created to help people kickstart their healthy lifestyle with everything from workout tips to cooking tricks.

Jewel, 45, hosted the event and gave a performance inside the Colorado Convention Center. The “Who Will Save Your Soul” songstress was joined by her father Atz Kilcher at one point as they belted out a sweet duet.

The Denver Wellness Your Way Festival is “a combination of my passions: health, wellness and music,” Jewel once described the event. She added that attendees would “hear from the coolest people and experts who have spent a lifetime seeking wisdom on how to live a healthier and happier life.”

Ahead of the 2019 event, Jewel took to Instagram to share her excitement. “Gratitude for this weekends @wywfestival … so many amazing speakers and experts and companies all joining forces to participate in wellness for all,” she captioned a video. “Truly grateful for my teams hard work and all the local support we are getting!”

Fitness pros Denise Austin, Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn joined the singer and many others during the Founded by Women panel on the Johnson & Johnson stage. The ladies also posed for a group shot.

Austin, 62, and her daughter Katie led festival attendees in a total body workout on the Performance Kitchen by LUVO fitness stage.

The former Biggest Loser trainer, 45, meanwhile, did the same in a HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout.

The Wellness Your Way Festival will be celebrated in two cities this year – first in Denver followed by Cincinnati from October 11 to October 13. More info can be found here.

