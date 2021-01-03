New year, new James Corden! The late-night TV host is ready to make some serious lifestyle changes in 2021.

Corden, 42, opened up about his weight loss goals in an emotional video posted to the WW YouTube Page on Friday, January 1. The English actor admitted he’s struggled with his weight for a long time.

“I’ve realized that every year for the past decade — probably even 15 years — on January the 1st I’ve told myself and anyone that would listen that I’m going on a diet, I’m going to lose a load of weight,” the new WW spokesperson said in the clip.

The Trolls star continued, “I’m fed up with the way I look, I’m fed up with being unhealthy. This is the year I’m doing it.”

Corden said in the New Year’s Day YouTube video that in preparation he ate “everything that’s in the fridge,” noting that he hasn’t had much success with diets in the past. He’s hopeful that this time will be different. He said his son, Max, 9, is a major source of inspiration.

“I don’t want to wake up tired or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes,” Corden revealed.

During a January 2020 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the show’s host admitted he wears shapewear under his suits. Speaking with guests Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul, he called wearing Spanx “a sacrifice,” before revealing plans to ditch the shapewear for good.

Asked by RuPaul, 60, how people would know he’d achieved his goal, Corden said, “You’ll know, babe. I will shout it from the rooftops! It’ll be my first ever Instagram Story.”

Corden also spoke about his body image in 2019, after fellow TV host Bill Maher fat-shamed him and others during a segment on his show, Real Time With Bill Maher. Maher, 64, claimed in the episode that “some amount of shame is good,” suggesting it was a useful tool for encouraging weight loss.

“There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy and we’re not,” Corden said in response on his own show. “I’ve basically been on and off diets for as long as I can remember, and well, here’s how it’s going … We’re not all as lucky as Bill Maher, you know, we don’t all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day.”

He continued, “If making fun of fat people made them lose weight, there’d be no fat kids in schools … and I’d have a six-pack by now.”