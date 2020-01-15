James Corden has a Spanx-related New Year’s resolution.

During an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, January 13, the host revealed that he wears shapewear under his suits for every single show. However, in 2020 he wants to change that.

“I think I’m making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx,” he said while speaking with RuPaul and Rachel Brosnahan Monday night. “I’m not even joking. My New Year’s resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx. It’ll be like I’m suddenly free, Ru! I won’t know what to do! I’ll be breathing.”

When the AJ and the Queen star asked if we’d even know if Corden was wearing them or not, the Brit replied, “Oh, you’ll know, babe. You’ll know, babe. I will shout it from the rooftops! It’ll be my first ever Instagram Story.”

The talk of shapewear came up when the guests discussed the difficulties of wearing these types of undergarments. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star even suffered a corset-related injury when filming the hit TV show.

“We talk so fast on the show that just to get all the words out, you can’t really take very many breaths,” she explained. “I think I wasn’t breathing a lot and I was a little bit constrained, and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together a little bit and I can’t take super-deep breaths anymore.”

As for RuPaul, there’s a lot that goes into his work as a drag star.

“When you do drag and you’re a man, you have to put your between me down there further between me down there,” he said. “So sitting and doing anything — and with AJ and the Queen, 15, 16-hour days sometimes — so it’s corsets, it’s face stuff, it’s glue, it’s an intricate system of pulleys and weights.”

He continued, “It’s not cute, and it’s not for sissies. You have to be a true convicted to do this thing.”