



Kim Kardashian channeled one of the most iconic movie stars ever for her latest magazine cover and we are living for it.

In a shoot for L.A.-based 7Hollywood magazine, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed as Elizabeth Taylor with her dark hair worn in a short, voluminous style, donning a form-fitting black sequin Thierry Mugler dress and jewels for days.

The publication referred to it “MUGLERIZED,” when in an Instagram post on Thursday, December 19.

Shot by Alix Malka for 7Hollywood’s Winter 2020 Pop Issue, the KKW Beauty founder is shown lounging on a white couch in an entirely dark look. The hip-hugging dress that brings back memories of her 2019 Met Gala corset number features a strapless sculpture-esque neckline. This then accentuates the grand diamond choker necklace and matching drop earrings.

When it came to the beauty aspect, the nails were done by Jennifer Lopez’s favorite, Tom Bachik, while hairstylist Peter Savic created a look nearly identical to the ‘50s starlet’s, with the dark, short, loose curls. As for her makeup, Kardashian’s go-to pro, Mario Dedivanovic, focused on the eyes, giving her major drama with big lashes and dark liner inked all around the eyes.

In an accompanying video, the reality star is shown posing for the shoot in a variety of ensembles similar to the cover’s intriguing look. This includes a black dress that features a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline and is paired with matching gloves, as well as another onyx-hued gown with stunning gold beading and a neckline that dips so low it reveals her belly button.

However, possibly the standout moment of the entire minute-and-a-half clip is a shot of Kardashian sliding on a giant cocktail ring as the rest of her fingers sport sparkly baubles covered in diamonds and other spectacular gems.