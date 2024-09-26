James Corden is among the celebrities who have tried Ozempic for weight loss, but he didn’t have the life-changing results that some people report.

“I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work,” Corden, 46, quipped during a recent episode of his SiriusXM show, This Life of Mine. “I tried it for a bit, and then what I realized was I was like, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’ All this does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [just because of hunger].”

The former Late Late Show host then shared that he “really resonates” with Richard Osman, who has been candid about his struggles with food addiction.

“You are looking at someone who’s eaten a king-size … [Cadbury] Dairy Milk — one you give someone for Christmas — in a car wash,” Corden said. “None of that was like, ‘Oh, I’m so hungry.’ It is not that, it’s something else.”

Corden isn’t the only star who hasn’t had luck with Ozempic.

“I tried Ozempic, and it didn’t work for me,” Tori Spelling said during an April episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast, noting that she turned to the diabetes medication to lose weight after giving birth to her and ex-husband Dean McDermott’s son Beau in 2017. “So, I went on [another diabetes medication] Mounjaro, which did do the trick, and I did lose weight.”

Other celebrities have had more harrowing experiences with the drug. Earlier this month, Kate Moss’ sister, Lottie Moss, warned against using Ozempic for weight loss after it made her physically ill.

“If you’re thinking about doing it, do not take it. It’s so not worth it,” said the model, who ended up having a seizure from dehydration after the drug caused her to vomit repeatedly. “I would rather die any day than take that again. It made me feel so nauseous. … I’ve never felt so sick in my life.”

Not everyone has an Ozempic horror story, though. The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Caroline Stanbury had success using the medication to shed 18 pounds she gained while receiving fertility treatments.

“Ozempic, I have to say … is an incredible tool,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Why do you need to be miserable if you can get yourself back to where you were? I didn’t want to be different. I didn’t do my face to look like a supermodel. I wanted to be me, but younger.”

Stanbury, 48, noted that it “becomes very, very hard” to lose weight after 45, no matter what you do.

“I’m not lazy. I’m not lying at home doing nothing,” she said. “I go to the gym, I have a trainer, I walk all the time [and] I’m busy.”