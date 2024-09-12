Kate Moss’ half-sister, Lottie Moss, is speaking out against using Ozempic for weight loss after a harrowing experience with the medication.

“A few months ago, I was not feeling happy with my weight. I had a friend, and she could get it for me and it was kind of below board, I’m not gonna lie,” Lottie, 26, said during the Thursday, September 12, episode of her “Dream On” podcast.

She explained that although she got the Type 2 diabetes medication through a doctor, she didn’t have an exam to determine whether she was a good candidate for Ozempic and what dosage she should take.

“The amount that I was taking was actually meant for people who are 100 kilos [220 pounds] and over, and I’m in the 50s [110-130 pounds] range,” she said.

Lottie went on to call taking Ozempic “the worst decision” she’s ever made and cautioned others against using the treatment to shed pounds unless medically necessary.

“If you’re thinking about doing it, do not take it. It’s so not worth it,” the model said. “I would rather die any day than take that again. It made me feel so nauseous. … I’ve never felt so sick in my life.”

When Lottie became unable to keep food or water down without vomiting, she realized she needed to go to the hospital. Once she was admitted to the emergency room, she “had a seizure from how dehydrated I was.”

Lottie, who said she has never had a seizure before, called the experience “the scariest thing that’s ever happened” to her.

“My face was clenching up. My whole body was tense,” she recalled. “Your hands clench up and you can’t move them and it feels like you’re gonna break your hand. It was honestly horrible.”

The U.K. native concluded her horror story by sharing her hope that she can “be a lesson to some people that it’s so not worth it” to use Ozempic if they don’t need it.

Lottie is not the first star to speak out against the adverse side effects of the drug. Jillian Michaels told People in February 2023 that she’s “taken at least eight family friends’ parents” off Ozempic.

“They [were] getting heart palpitations, they’re nauseous, they feel like s—,” she said. “Once they get off the drug, it does the rebound effect. So, you’re not gaining anything.”

Others have had positive experiences.

“Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it,” Tracy Morgan, who is diabetic, told E! News in March. “I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half.”