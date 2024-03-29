Tracy Morgan is clearing up his recent comments about out-eating Ozempic.

“Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it,” the comedian, 55, said in an interview with E! News on Wednesday, March 27, “I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half.”

Morgan teased that thanks to the weight loss drug, which was created for type 2 diabetes patients, he now only eats “half a bag of Doritos.”

Earlier this month, Morgan shared during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he “learned to out-eat Ozempic.”

“I’ve gained 40 pounds,” he said at the time. “I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds.”

In his Wednesday chat with E!, Morgan clarified he was joking during his late night appearance.

Morgan was diagnosed with diabetes in 1996, and he eventually received a kidney transplant in 2010. During an August 2023 appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the actor initially revealed that the medication helped him slim down.

“That’s how this weight got lost,” he explained about his slimmed-down figure. “I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic.”

In addition to Ozempic, Morgan shared that he wasn’t just relying on the prescription to work on his health. He also put in the physical work.

“I get up at seven every morning, and I’m in the gym at 10,” he said. “Then I go back to sleep. And that’s my life.”

Morgan isn’t the only celebrity to turn to Ozempic to cut down on the pounds. Kelly Osbourne, Chelsea Handler and several Real Housewives stars have admitted to using the medication, which has become a go-to tool for stars who want to drop weight quickly.

“It was great for my diet,” Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2023 about her decision to test out Ozempic. “It really just kickstarted me into eating better and eating healthier ’cause it makes you feel like crap ’cause nothing tastes good.”

While many have applauded the medicine’s effect other stars have critiqued it, including Marie Osmond.

“I don’t think [it’s] long-term effective,” Osmond, 64, exclusively told Us in January. “I think you have to learn that food is not your enemy and you have to do it the right way. That’s my personal opinion. And it’s healthier that way. I totally believe in health and taking care of your heart and your organs and keeping this machine that we have that houses our soul healthy.”