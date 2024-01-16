Kate Moss’ half-sister, Lottie Moss, got visibly emotional while candidly discussing her addiction battle.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Lottie, 26, began in a lengthy TikTok video on Monday, January 15, while wiping tears from her face. “I think it’s pretty important to talk about things. … But I really want to, like, be more open, talk about things on TikTok. I think it’s important for people to see that, like, life isn’t as shiny and bright as it is on social media.”

Lottie continued that she has struggled “so much” since she was younger with depression and anxiety as well as “problems with addiction.”

“Becoming a model and being in that industry made it very difficult for me not to, you know, feel that way, and just sort of succumb to drugs and alcohol and things like that whenever I felt sad,” she said. “And I’ve been in a habit of doing that for the rest of my life, up until now.”

Lottie has followed in her supermodel sister’s footsteps. She became the face of Calvin Klein’s special capsule collection when she was 16 years old in 2014 and landed her first cover for Vogue Paris at the age of 18. (Lottie and Kate, 50, share the same father, Peter Moss.)

“I’ve gotten to a point where I don’t even like or know who I am,” she tearfully said. “It’s just like, navigating your 20’s f–king sucks ‘cause you don’t even know what you’re meant to be doing, who you’re meant to be friends with. … At times you become someone that you don’t like, or know, or recognize. And I think I’ve gotten to that place today where I just, like, don’t know who I am.”

Lottie said that after getting a face tattoo and beginning her OnlyFans account, she questioned whether those are things she wanted to be doing or if she was just “rebelling” against the modeling industry.

“I think I rebelled so hard away from an industry that made me sad at the time, because I was really sad at the time, and I just rebelled so hard away from being that person because I just was, like, so miserable being that person,” she said, choking back sobs. “So then it’s like, who the f–k am I?”

Lottie continued that she feels “so alone” because she’s isolated herself from people who cared. Although she “should be so grateful” for some positive aspects of her life, she doesn’t “feel happy in myself.”

She added that she’s four days sober and thinks it’s an important part of her recovery to post on TikTok and keep herself “in check” or else she may “go off the rails.” Lottie ended by saying that her sister “got [her] a lot of things,” and that “modeling and everything was such an amazing opportunity.”

“You can be grateful and still struggle, because that’s how I feel,” Lottie concluded in her message. “Like, I’m very grateful for everything that’s happened in my life but … mental illness f—king sucks.”

She captioned her post, “I hope this finds the right side of TikTok and people can relate to this feeling of being lost.”