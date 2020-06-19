Hustle to gain more muscle! Jamie Foxx has been on top of his fitness game as he gears up to play world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic.

The Ray star, 52, unveiled his new bulked-up physique on Friday, June 18, via Instagram in a series of shirtless selfies.

“The transformation begins… ‘FINDING MIKE,'” Foxx captioned the post. “It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time … people always ask me when is it going to happen?… things have finally lined up … A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body… with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start…”

One day earlier, the Texas native detailed his fitness plan in an Instagram Live interview with Mark Birnbaum. Fox explained that he built muscle by doing 60 pull-ups, 60 dips and 100 push-ups every other day. His goal is to start filming at 216 pounds and gradually increase to 230 pounds.

However, the Django Unchained star shared that it’s been harder for him to bulk up his legs as easily as his upper body.

“I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that,” Foxx joked.

The Oscar winner added that he hopes his body transformation will make it easier for people to believe his portrayal of Tyson, 53.

“The technology of how I’m going to look, I guarantee you people will run up on me in the street and ask for autographs, and think that I’m Mike,” he said.

Foxx also assured fans that the film ⁠— which was first announced in 2014 ⁠— is still in the works despite the major delay in production.

“It’s a definitive yes,” he said. “Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get it done but we officially got the real ball rolling. I can’t wait to show people what it is.”

Tyson, for his part, revealed in May that he has plans to return to the ring after a 15-year hiatus. The New York native became the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title in 1986. He left the sport in 2005 and embarked on a film career appearing in Rocky Balboa (2006), The Hangover (2009) and Scary Movie 5 (2015). The athlete’s animated Mike Tyson Mysteries premiered in 2014.