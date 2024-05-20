Country music star Jelly Roll is putting his health first.

The musician confirmed that he’s gearing up to run a half marathon in the near future during an interview with Fox News Digital published on Monday, May 20.

“I’m training as you can train, it’s an 18-month process,” Jelly, 39, shared. “I want to do another couple 5Ks first, so the goal is to [run a] half marathon next fall.”

The singer kicked off his weight-loss journey after accepting comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura‘s 5K By May challenge. On May 7, Jelly completed his first race, the 2 Bears 5K, at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

The experience was “incredible” he told Fox News. “I also had the luxury of doing it with friends and family,” noting that he walked it with Kreischer, 51, and his wife, Bunnie XO.

“My whole crew came out to support me,” Jelly added. “It was, like, really, really cool, man.”

Prior to the race, Jelly shared the details of his weight loss journey.

“I’m probably down 70-something pounds,” he told People in April. “I’ve been really kicking [but], man.”

Jelly went on to share his exercise routine.

“I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day,” he said, noting that he’s been “eating healthy right now” as well.

“I feel really good,” Jelly added. “I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour.”

Jelly rose to fame following the success of his 2021 single “Son of a Sinner” and 2023 song “Need a Favor.” Since becoming a country star, Jelly has been candid about his past, and how his music career changed the trajectory of his life.

At the 2024 ACM Awards earlier this month, Jelly got emotional while accepting the Best Music Event alongside Lainey Wilson for their song “Save Me.”

“I was so emotional because it saved me,” he told Entertainment Tonight after taking home the trophy. “‘Save Me’ was really the beginning of me finding my real voice and it was kind of me stepping out of my shell and being comfortable and just being open and vulnerable.”

He continued: “I always wrote vulnerable music but never to that degree and it just changed my whole life. You’ve got to remember, I dropped ‘Save Me’ in the middle of 2020, it was a really dark time, and people connected with it, and I get thousands of messages about how much that song has helped people. This song meant so much to me and I was so emotional because I think tonight was the last night it qualified for any cycle. So if I didn’t win tonight, it never got what I thought it deserved.”