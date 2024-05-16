Your account
Stylish

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Top the List of the Hottest Couples at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards

By
Getty Images (2)

Country’s hottest couples sizzled on the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards’ red carpet — and continued to pack on the PDA all night long.

Before Reba McEntire hosted the Thursday, May 16, awards show for a historic 17th time, she posed for photos with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The twosome, who have been dating since 2020, were all smiles while attending the Frisco, Texas, event.

McEntire, 69, wasn’t the only A-lister who brought the heat to the ACMs with her significant other. Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, set the carpet on fire with their sexy ensembles ahead of Lambert’s performance.

Jelly Roll, who is nominated for multiple awards including Entertainer of the Year, was all smiles while standing alongside his wife, Bunnie XO.

59th Academy of Country Music Awards 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals 198

Scroll down for a look at the steamiest ACM Awards couples:

