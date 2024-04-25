For a record 17th time, Reba McEntire will host the Academy of Country Music Awards, taking place May 16 in Frisco, Texas.
McEntire, 69, has won 16 ACM Awards of her own and was named ACM Entertainer of the Year in 1994. Not only will she host the 59th ACMs, but she will also take the stage to perform new music.
This year, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson are the Entertainer of the Year nominees, with Wallen earning the most ACM nominations of any artist this year with six. That includes a nomination for Male Artist of the Year and an Album of the Year nod for One Thing at a Time.
Though Wallen is in position to take home multiple awards this year, the ceremony comes amid legal trouble for the artist. He was arrested on April 7 and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment after throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.
“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” he wrote via X when he broke his silence on the issue last week. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”
In addition to Wallen, Jelly Roll is up for four awards, including Single of the Year for his song “Need a Favor.”
Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards:
When Will the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards Take Place?
The 2024 ACM Awards will take place on Thursday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET. It will stream live on Prime Video.
Where Will the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards Be Held?
The 2024 ACM Awards will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The stadium is mainly used as the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility.
Who is Nominated for an ACM Award?
The 2024 ACM Awards will dole out 15 awards over the course of the evening. Here are the nominees in some of the biggest categories:
Entertainer of the Year:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year:
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year:
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Group of the Year:
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Duo of the Year:
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Who Is Hosting the ACM Awards?
McEntire returns to host for the first time since 2019.
“I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!” McEntire said in a statement when the news was announced. “What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video. I can’t wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!”