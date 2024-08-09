Jennie Garth is getting candid about the challenges of menopause.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 6, to share a video of her gym workout. Although she appears to be taking on her routine with ease, Garth noted that she’s been “struggling” with “body pain” and the “daily minefield, both physically & mentally” that comes with age.

“Here’s the deal,” she captioned the post. “I stay motivated by FORCING myself to workout. i know i’ll always feel better from doing it. but recently it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times. i forget that there’s so much happening inside me, causing so many changes, that of course i’m not always gonna feel or be able to perform how i’d like to (or expect to).”

“I have to remind myself to give myself some grace! i’m doing the best i can & that makes me feel a little better, she added, inviting fans to “Tell me, how do you find working out challenging as we age & as we deal with these human changes?”

She additionally thanked her trainer, Jason AliveFitness, “for always pushing me just enough & for your patience & understating of my beautiful, hard working body.”

Garth also recently took time to interview menopause specialist Dr. Mary Claire Haver on the August 6 episode of her podcast, “I Choose Me With Jennie Garth.” The two discussed common menopausal concerns such as night sweats, cognitive ability, joint pain and the general “negative connotation” surrounding menopause that women are forced to navigate.

“Menopause is something that half the population is going to go through, and I’m just really happy to be a part of the conversation and to use my platform to destigmatize this because it’s something as women we shouldn’t be ashamed to talk about,” Garth noted toward the end of the podcast.

In addition to struggling with her menopausal journey, Garth has said that she is “absolutely” still grieving the loss of her friend and former costar Shannen Doherty, who died at age 53 in July following a long battle with cancer.

“It’s still really fresh, [I’m] still processing the grief,” Garth, 52, shared during a Friday, July 26, appearance on the Today Show. “I was in shock because we all know that Shannen was fighting cancer for a long time, but I don’t know, there was just something about her. She was such a fighter and a pro. I just didn’t think that would happen for some reason.”