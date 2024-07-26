Jennie Garth is “absolutely” still grieving the loss of her friend and former costar Shannen Doherty.

“It’s still really fresh, [I’m] still processing the grief,” Garth, 52, shared during a Friday, July 26, appearance on the Today Show. “I was in shock because we all know that Shannon was fighting cancer for a long time, but I don’t know, there was just something about her. She was such a fighter and a pro. I just didn’t think that would happen for some reason.”

She concluded, “It was pretty shocking for all of us.”

Doherty died at age 53 following a long battle with cancer, her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed to Us Weekly in a statement on July 14.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” the statement read. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Garth confirmed during Friday’s Today appearance that her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jason Priestley reached out after Doherty’s death.

“It is always nice to have your brothers and sisters from that experience be able to support one another in all times — in happy times and sad times, now,” Garth said. “It just brings us closer.”

Garth, Priestley and Doherty all starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 — which aired on Fox from 1990 to 2000 — as Kelly Taylor, Brandon Walsh and Brenda Walsh, respectively.

Garth was one of the first of Doherty’s former costars to speak out in the wake of her death. (Several former Beverly Hills, 90210 have since spoken out as well.)

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen,” Garth shared via Instagram on July 14. “The woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest.”

The actress continued: “We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie 💔.”