Shannen Doherty’s longtime friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jennie Garth penned an emotional tribute on social media Sunday, July 14, after her passing.

The Charmed alum died on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 53 following a long battle with breast cancer.

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen,” Garth, 52, wrote via Instagram alongside two throwback photos of the women on set of the ‘90s teen drama.

“The woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest,” Garth continued. “We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.”

The What I Like About You alum continued, “She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie 💔.”

Doherty starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Brenda Walsh from 1990 until 1994. Many of her former costars also expressed their condolences after her passing.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen,” her castmate Jason Priestley, who played her brother Brandon Walsh, said via Instagram on Sunday. “She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Brian Austin Green, who portrayed David Silver, scribed on social media: “Shan. My sister … you loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you💔 💔.”

“So young — so sad. May you RIP Shannon,” Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman on the series, wrote. “I know Luke is there with open arms to love you.

Related: Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Battle in Her Own Words For Shannen Doherty, it was important to be “as honest as possible” about her fight against cancer. The actress first battled breast cancer between March 2015 and April 2017, and she revealed in February 2020 that the illness had returned. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — […]

Another member of the Beverly Hills, 90210 family, Luke Perry, had previously died in 2019 due to a stroke.

Tori Spelling also paid tribute to Doherty on Sunday, adding via her Instagram Story a photo of the two women hugging alongside a medley of red hearts. “I don’t have outward words yet. But we knew and that’s what matters,” Spelling captioned the photo.