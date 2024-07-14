Members of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast have started to speak out in the wake of former costars Shannen Doherty’s death.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen,” Jason Priestley wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 14. “She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

News of Doherty’s death came in the early hours of Sunday. The actress died at age 53 following a years-long battle with cancer, her publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed to Us Weekly.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” the statement read. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty was initially diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2015. She publicly announced her diagnosis in 2017, following years of remission. Years later, Doherty revealed that the cancer had spread to her bones.

“I don’t want to die,” she told People in November 2023, offering the health update. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.”

Throughout her cancer battle, Doherty’s famous friends and costars have publicly shared their support and the cast of the Fox drama are no exception. Doherty played Brenda Walsh (twin sister to Priestly’s Brandon) for four seasons of the iconic series. Her onscreen love interest Luke Perry died in 2019 after suffering a stroke at 52.

Keep scrolling to see which Beverly Hills: 90210 cast members have honored Doherty so far:

Jason Priestley

Priestley shared a throwback photo of him and Doherty while remembering his costar.

Carol Potter

“Shocked and saddened by news of Shannon Doherty’s death. What a journey she has been on!” Potter, who played Brenda’s mom Cindy Walsh in the series, wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “Gone too soon. Throughout, she stayed true to herself and gave us an example of courage and perseverance in facing her own death. May she rest in peace.❤️🙏.”

Gabrielle Carteris

“So young – so sad,” Carteris, who portrayed Andrea Zuckerman in the series, wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “May you RIP Shannon. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you.”

Brian Austin Green

“Shan. My sister … you loved me through everything,” the actor, who portrayed David Silver on the series, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday. “You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you💔 💔.”