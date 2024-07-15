Tori Spelling has found the words to remember her Beverly Hills, 90210, costar Shannen Doherty.

“F–k them … is what Shan would say if I told her I felt pressure to have to summarize via social media a 36 year relationship and the grief I feel for a fire who’s flame went out too soon,” Spelling, 51, began her lengthy tribute via Instagram on Monday, July 15.

Spelling recalled the early days of her relationship with Doherty, whom she met when she was 15, after they landed the roles as Donna Martin and Brenda Walsh, respectively, on the Fox drama.

“I was the boss’s daughter with no voice and she was the star with a big voice,” Spelling wrote, referring to her late father, Aaron Spelling, who produced Beverly Hills, 90210. “She took me under her wing. She gave me the belief I had a voice and was worthy. We became fast best friends. We were each others wing women, true confidantes, support systems navigating bad relationships, roomates of sorts at times, travel buddies, and so much more.”

Spelling noted that Doherty “always” stuck up for her, had her back and “believed in me when I didn’t or couldn’t believe in myself.”

“We were young,” Spelling continued. “We let a lot of outside and inside influences influence our friendship. In a world where we often don’t get to make up with the childhood friendships that formed so much of the adult you become, we got that chance.”

Spelling added that she’s “grateful” that she and Doherty “got to go back in time as adult friends and remember why we truly loved each other to begin with.”

“To reminisce. And, to iconically laugh again like we used to,” she wrote. “No one could make me laugh like that. Core laughs!”

Spelling called Doherty “a rebel in an era when most women didn’t feel comfortable being strong.” Spelling added, “She never tried she just was. She empowered sexiness, strength, 2 f–ks given, empathy, and all topped off with wicked humor! Her sardonic humor was one of my faves. And, no one made a frito pie like Shan!”

Alongside the message, Spelling shared several throwback photos with Doherty. Spelling concluded, “Shan… I’ll carry the torch on. Take on my power! And, I’ll stay rebellious for you. Love you with all my heart. Always. 🖤💔.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 14, that Doherty died at the age of 53 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement to Us. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

After news broke, Spelling took to social media to share her emotional reaction. “I don’t have outward words yet,” she captioned an Instagram Story, uploading a selfie of her and Doherty. “But WE knew and that’s what matters.”