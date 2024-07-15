Tori Spelling reacted to the death of her longtime friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Shannen Doherty.

Spelling, 51, took to social media on Sunday, July 14, to share that she is still processing the news. Doherty died at the age of 53 on Saturday, July 13, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

“I don’t have outward words yet,” Spelling captioned an Instagram Story that featured a selfie of Doherty with Spelling resting her head on her friend’s shoulder. “But WE knew and that’s what matters.”

Spelling, who portrayed Donna Martin on the 1990s TV series alongside Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh, also included four and a half rows of broken heart emojis in the post.

The top line of broken hearts included a splash of gold sparkles.

Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane told Us Weekly in a statement on Saturday that the Charmed alum had passed away.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” the statement read. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Spelling’s reaction follows fellow 90210 costar Jennie Garth’s tribute to Doherty, who was initially diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2015 .

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen,” Garth, 52, wrote via Instagram alongside two throwback photos of the women on set of the TV series. “The woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.”

Garth, who portrayed Kelly Taylor on the show, continued: “She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie.”

Doherty worked on the show from 1990 until 1994 and many other costars have also expressed their condolences.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen,” Doherty’s castmate Jason Priestley, who played her brother Brandon Walsh, said via Instagram on Sunday. “She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Brian Austin Green, who portrayed David Silver, also wrote via social media: “Shan. My sister … you loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you.”

Gabrielle Carteris, who portrayed Andrea Zuckerman, also wrote, “So young — so sad. May you RIP Shannen. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you.”

Carteris’ post referred to Luke Perry, another cast member of 90210 who died in 2019 due to a stroke.

Doherty publicly announced her diagnosis in 2017, following years of remission. Years later, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her bones.

“I don’t want to die,” Doherty told People in November 2023. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.”