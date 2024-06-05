Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli have always tried to put their three daughters first after their 2012 split.

“I feel like they needed both of us. You know, they really did benefit from having both of us,” Facinelli said while making an appearance on Garth’s “I Choose Me” podcast in June 2024. “And I always felt that if the parents are OK, then the kids will be OK.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Facinelli got married in 2001, four years after welcoming daughter Luca. The pair later welcomed daughters Lola and Fiona in 2002 and 2006, respectively. They separated in 2012.

“I felt a lot of it was I was in this marriage and it felt to me a little bit like an arranged marriage,” Facinelli, who was 21 when Luca was born, told Garth on the podcast episode. “Like, I loved you, and we had this beautiful family, from the outside but I just was I hadn’t developed who I was. I don’t even know how you could love me because I didn’t know me.”

Following the divorce, Garth and Facinelli agreed to split custody 50-50.

“[Fiona] lives half the time with me, half time with her mom, so I get to see her all the time,” Facinelli exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2023, noting he sees Luca and Lola whenever they return home.

