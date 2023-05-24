Crushing coparenting! Exes Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli were all smiles as they celebrated daughter Luca’s graduation from college.

“So happy for my @lucabellabella as she completes a huge chapter in her life👩‍🎓,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, captioned a Tuesday, May 23, Instagram carousel from the ceremony. “So much hard work paid off for this moment. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you my sweet❤️.”

In several snaps, Garth and Luca, 25, beamed for the camera after the New School ceremony in New York City. One pic even featured the former couple — who split in 2012 — posing with their firstborn.

Luca, for her part, replied to her mother’s post. “Thank you Mommie 💐 so grateful you were there (and are always there for me),” she wrote via Instagram comment on Tuesday.

The Mystery Girls alum and the Twilight star, 49, tied the knot in 2001, before going welcoming their three daughters: Luca, Lola, 20, and Fiona, 16. The pair ultimately called it quits in 2012, and their divorce was finalized one year later.

“Somebody might say something that is kind of hurtful. The other person might permit it and then they get into a habit,” Facinelli recalled of the end of his marriage during an April 2022 episode of the “Allison Interviews” podcast, noting some relationships deteriorate “slowly, over time” after the initial honeymoon phase.

He added: “So, bad things can become habitual, the way you start to treat each other, giving the other person permission or an allowance to talk to you in a certain way.”

Following their divorce, Garth moved on with Dave Abrams, whom she wed in July 2015. Facinelli, for his part, proposed to Lily Anne Harrison in December 2019 after a brief romance with Jaimie Alexander. The Supergirl alum and Harrison, 34, later welcomed their first child together, son Jack, in September 2022.

After moving on from their marriage, Garth and Facinelli continued to amicably coparent their children.

“I learned that forgiveness is possible and time heals wounds, which is hard to believe when you’re in it, but it all works out in the end,” Garth exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2018 of jointly raising her kids with the Nurse Jackie alum. “I think, in general, it’s important that you need to focus on you and what makes you happy and what makes you you. You know? And if you lose sight of that, in any relationship you’re in, it’s not gonna be as successful as it could be.”

She added at the time: “I mean that happens with everything. You’re working long hours on the job, you get sucked into career, or you’re just taking care of the kids, or you’ve just become a parent, a mom. You forget to take care of yourself. And that happens in relationships, too. It’s a natural thing and just something you have to watch.”