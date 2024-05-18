Jennie Garth is extending an invitation to ex-husband Peter Facinelli to join her for an episode of her “I Choose Me” podcast.

“I plan on talking to my ex-husband at some point about coparenting and to really get in there with that one,” Garth, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, May 17, while discussing the podcast. “We haven’t really had a chance to talk about that publicly. So that’ll be really interesting. I hope it goes well.”

She continued, “We are going to talk about coparenting because we’ve certainly had our ups and downs with that and having to learn to respect one another’s style and positions on things and it hasn’t been easy. I hope to have a really honest conversation about the difficulties of it and what it takes to get through those places where you don’t see eye-to-eye on things.”

According to Garth, she had “never thought” she and Facinelli, 50, would be able to have a “civil conversation about [their] feelings.”

Garth and Facinelli were married between 2001 and 2012. Since their divorce, the now-exes have remained committed to coparenting daughters Luca, 26, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17.

“[We’re] really good,” Garth gushed on Friday. “I mean, he’s very happy; he has a new baby. The girls are so happy with their new little brother. So, it’s a new vibe within the family of just acceptance and gratitude for what we created together.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added: “[We] both have such respect for that and such pride in our girls. That’s really what keeps us all united.”

Facinelli moved on from Garth with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison, with whom he welcomed son Jack in 2022. Garth, meanwhile, has been married to Dave Abrams since 2015.

Garth has also recently welcomed Abrams, 42, onto her iHeartRadio podcast to detail their highs and lows as a couple.

“Dave is not afraid of talking. He loves to talk and he’s super proud of where we are in our relationship and what we’ve been through,” Garth said on Friday. “Like, we’ve only been together for I think, like 8 or 9 years, I can never remember. And the amount of stuff that we have gone through is like when we fast-tracked it, we really fast-tracked it through all the s—t. So, now we’re on the other side.”

In addition to discussing relationships via “I Choose Me With Jennie Garth,” the actress will look back on her memories in Hollywood, health and wellness and more topics. The purpose of the podcast is to help Garth prioritize her own growth.

“Something happens when you turn 50, like, for me when I turned 50, you just kind of fall into place and you have a different perspective on things and your priorities shift,” Garth told Us. “Your concerns are different, your everything just kind of shifts a little and, for me … I made a conscious decision to sort of look back to move forward.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams