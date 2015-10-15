A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 15, 2015 at 8:41am PDT

Jessie James Decker looked amazing in her Wednesday, Oct. 14, date-night Instagram photo, but the country songstress wants followers to know that she’s not exactly back to her pre-baby bod.

“I appreciate all of the sweet comments about how tiny I look after baby! But I don't want to mislead any mommy's who just had babies and are stressing!” Eric Decker’s wife, 27, captioned an honest photo of her post-baby tummy on Thursday, Oct. 15, before going into a more detailed explanation.

“I gained 55 pounds with my daughter and only 27 this time…This time I ate very normal and would take occasional walks. I am still 15 pounds away from what I was originally before I got pregnant with Vivianne. I take occasional walks but haven't done anything yet to try and lose weight and am in no rush…My tummy is still swollen and you can see my c-section scar and pooch! I had another due to my 9lb baby and petite frame. So no rushing and no stressing about losing weight! Wanted to make sure y'all saw what my tummy looks like under the tank top and blazer.”

Jessie welcomed her second child, a son named Eric Thomas Decker II, this past September. She and her football pro husband are also parents to 18-month-old daughter Vivianne Rose.

In the lengthy caption, the E! reality star also revealed she wears “a belly waist train thingy” for “a few hours here n there which helps c section mamas and swelling to go down.”

“Being a mommy is so rewarding but hard work so we need to stick together and help each other out,” the swimsuit designer concluded. "I'm not perfect but I do my best. That's what it's all about."

