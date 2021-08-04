Celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas is revolutionizing the world of beauty with the Forever Facial that’s sure to “shrink-wrap” your skin! A non-invasive facelift, the procedure boost collagen production for a more youthful appearance. So, get ready to tighten, tone and sculpt.

“My Forever Facial is an amazing combination of radio frequency and oxygen and is the best non-invasive facelift I have ever seen,” Vargas gushed in a statement.

The Forever Facial combines radio frequency to increase collagen production by 15% and her signature oxygen treatment, which infuses skin with green tea, vitamins and hyaluronic acid. All of which reduces inflammation in the face and boots collagen.

While users will see instant results, eight weeks of weekly treatments and then subsequent monthly maintenance is suggested. The Forever Facial is priced at $400 for 60 minutes and $500 for 90 minutes.

But that’s not all! Now, the licensed esthetician is introducing the Evoke Face Booster as an add-on treatment to the Forever Facial, which is available at Vargas’ New York City salon.

The revolutionary hands-free device instantly lifts, tightens and defines the skin. The Evoke Face Booster provides more than one facial aesthetic and highly targeted treatments. Specifically, it targets the jawline and jowls, which makes it a perfect addition to Vargas’ signature Forever Facial.

The Evoke Face Booster treatment is priced at $200 for 30 minutes, $400 for 60 minutes and $600 for 90 minutes, and is exclusively available at the Joanna Vargas Day Spa in New York City.

Previously, Vargas spoke with Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019 about all things celebrity skincare. The Glow From Within author is known for her high-end clientele, including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rachel Brosnahan and more. She’s also all for DIY skincare, which she speaks about at length in the book, and even created her first-ever at-home skin device, the Magic Glow Wand in 2020.

“My celebrity clients take very good care of themselves,” Vargas said at the time. “It’s part of their jobs. They all have good exercise routines, eat lots of greens and veggies. And they all indulge in sheet masks when they travel because that makes you look like you slept and had tons of water and are traveling a great deal.”

When it comes to staying red carpet ready, she also recommended treatments for skincare junkies to use at home. “LED reduces inflammation, speeds the healing of the body by 300% and increases collagen production,” Vargas explained to Us.

The facialist accepts clients at both Joanna Vargas Salons, located in New York City and Los Angeles.