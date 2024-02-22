Since transitioning to becoming a DJ full-time, Jon Gosselin has developed some unhealthy habits – which he hopes to soon change.

“I just got complacent with my health,” Gosselin, 46, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 21, adding that he has gained 35 pounds because of his new lifestyle. “I’m in a comfortable relationship. I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever.”

Gosselin went on to explain his DJing schedule, in which he works four to five nights a week from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., doesn’t help him with his goal of developing healthier habits.

“I think it’s very hard in our area. I mean, we live in Pennsylvania in a very rural area. We eat at gas stations,” he shared with the outlet. “We got Wawa. But there are healthy choices there. It’s just, like, three o’clock in the morning. What are you going to eat? You’re exhausted. You have another hour to drive. You’re just like, there’s no hotel. [There’s] no where to stop.”

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star noted that his travel schedule also makes it hard to eat well.

“Vegas and Miami. I go to awful places. I go to places where I am twice as big as everyone,” he admitted. “This is the first time I had to buy XL — and XL doesn’t really fit me because I’m short. I’m 5’8. The sleeves are too long and all that stuff. You gotta have tailored clothing. Why should I go through that, when I can just change my lifestyle?”

Several years ago, Gosselin dropped from 255 to 200 pounds, and now, he hopes to get down to 175, especially since his family has a history of heart disease.

“Heart disease runs in my family. My dad had congestive heart failure,” he noted. “He died almost 18 years ago. He [was 62], and his father died at 65. So, I keep track of that kind of stuff.”

After his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, lost a ton of weight after going on Ozempic, Gosselin considered trying a supplement before meeting Dan Holtz at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation who offered to work with him and his daughter Hannah, 19, to help them lose body fat. (Jon shares twins Mady and Cara and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel with ex-wife Kate Gosselin.)

“It’ll be a short-term plan that’ll help us get to where we want to be, and then once we get to our goal, then it’s really going to be teaching Jon the lifestyle and how to maintain healthier lifestyle choices,” Holtz told ET.

Gosselin has previously discussed how he has gone about losing weight. In August 2020, the reality star revealed he had lost 15 pounds due to a Keto diet.

“I lost 15 pounds in two months, have mental clarity and although I’m on Keto, I’m replacing all missed nutrients that I cannot consume due to Carbs,” he shared to his Instagram Story at the time. “All my GI issues are resolved. Feeling great everyday. Sleep is amazing and I pop up every morning ready to start my day!”