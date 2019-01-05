Jordin Sparks: What’s in My Gym Bag?

It’s been a while since Jordin Sparks has worked out. “I’ve just been spending time with my son [Dana Jr., 8 months],” gushes the new mom (with hubby Dana Isaiah, 26). Now she’s easing back into her routine using a foam roller. The 29-year-old singer says, “I’ve got to get my muscles back!”

She lets Us run through her gym bag.

Fresh As a Daisy

“I have a Febreze Fabric Refresher in my bag. I don’t have to worry about not smelling clean if I have to go to the supermarket after I work out.”

Pony Tales

“My hair is unruly and goes wherever, even when it’s straight. And when it’s curly, it’s even crazier. So I always have a headband.”

She’s Got the Beat

“When I’m working out, I listen to music. I love Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next.’ I’ve listened to my songs, too. ‘Battlefield’ is very cathartic on the treadmill.”

Pretty Pout

“I love hot yoga, but you lose a lot of liquids when you’re sweating in a hot room. I don’t like my lips dry, so I use a lot of Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment.”

Wetter Is Better

“Since the beginning of my fitness journey, I’ve worn waist sweatbands. I don’t feel like I’ve worked out if I’m not drenched in sweat.”

What else is inside Sparks’ duffel bag? An iPhone X in a black Otterbox case; Bose SoundSport Free Wireless headphones; a KORA Organics Calming Lavender Mist; a S’well bottle; trail mix; a mophie wireless charging base and a BlenderBottle.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!