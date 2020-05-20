As the novel coronavirus continues to ravage communities across the globe, Julianne Hough has found comfort in her fitness and wellness brand, Kinrgy.

“With so much uncertainty in the world today, it’s easy to feel a bit lost and isolated,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Now more than ever, people are searching for deeper human connections, and at its core the Kinrgy philosophy guides us to our inner knowing, that it all starts from within.”

Hough introduced her holistic approach to mind, body and soul earlier this year. The 45-minute program celebrates personal power and the joy of transformation in a fun and efficient manner.

“With intentional and nurturing movements through dance, we are able to awaken our senses in the most pure way, which ultimately leads to a more authentic and truer self,” she tells Us.

The actress counts her husband, Brooks Laich, as a fan of Kinrgy. In her June 2020 cover story for Women’s Health, she revealed that the former NHL player, 36, once “got emotional” over her Instagram Live workouts, adding, “Brooks was feeling my energy; he was feeling the collective energy of all the people watching.”

