Mind, Body and Spirit! Watch Julianne Hough Perform Her Kinrgy Exercise

Mind, body and spirit! Julianne Hough took to social media to share her latest KINRGY workout routine.

“Solar Eclipse in Scorpio ☀️🌑🦂 means getting my body, mind, spirit, soul and energy ready to release and transform,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 34, wrote via an Instagram Reel on Tuesday, October 25. “So of course, my favorite way to connect is with the @kinrgy method to get me in to [sic] that kinrgy state! Go check out @kinrgy and share your favorite ways to connect!”

KINRGY is a dance fitness and energy healing exercise program created by Hough that promotes increasing mental clarity, physical strength and emotional wellness. The Broadway actress founded the program in 2018.

In the video, an acoustic song plays while the Footloose star starts off warming up her hands, takes a deep breath and does a big stretch before she gets into her dance moves. The dancer starts to loosen up by rolling her body and arms in a flowy fashion for both sides. She continues to sway her hips and move in a variety of loose movements.

After that, Hough moves on to a stretch position where she touches the floor and then brings her hands up over her head and does that several times. She then brings her hands to her chest then opens her arms wide.

Once Hough is done dancing, she closes her eyes, takes a deep breath and smiles at the camera. She then pulls out a deck of oracle cards and selects a card: the daughter of the phoenix. She shares that card to the camera. The card depicts an old-fashioned woman surrounded by flames. After selecting it, the Rock of Ages actress smiles and picks up a book to learn more about the card.

Once the singer finishes reading, she takes to one of the yellow couches behind her and sits down with a notebook in hand to journal her thoughts

Fitness and mindfulness are very important to the Burlesque star. She opened up to Us Weekly about how she stays fit in May. “Working out and staying healthy is part of my daily routine,” she exclusively told Us. “I move my body every day doing a variety of workouts.”

Hough revealed to Us she prefers yoga, Pilates or her own KINRGY classes when she’s looking to break a sweat. She also includes various wellness practices into her workouts.