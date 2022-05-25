How she does it! Julianne Hough shares her secrets to staying fit in the new Hot Bodies issue of Us Weekly.

“Working out and staying healthy is part of my daily routine,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 33, exclusively tells Us. “I move my body every day doing a variety of workouts.”

The actress, who is currently starring on Broadway in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, prefers yoga, Pilates or her own KINRGY classes. The Rock of Ages star founded the dance fitness program in 2018.

“With intentional and nurturing movements through dance, we are able to awaken our senses in the most pure way, which ultimately leads to a more authentic and truer self,” Hough told Us of KINRGY in May 2020. “Now more than ever, people are searching for deeper human connections, and at its core the KINRGY philosophy guides us to our inner knowing, that it all starts from within.”

The Fresh Vine Wine cofounder always has a lot on her plate, so when it comes to meal planning, she often relies on Sakara, which is a plant-based delivery program.

“My Broadway schedule with POTUS has been very busy,” the dance pro explains. “The meals are delivered each week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I can take them with me to the theater to eat in between shows, or I can cook at home and enjoy them with a nice glass of Fresh Vine Wine for dinner.”

While Hough emphasizes the importance of diet and exercise, the Utah native also notes that a major key to scoring a Hot Body is outlook, because if you can’t think it, then you can’t achieve it.

“Mindset is first!” she tells Us. “Healthy brain equals a healthy body. Staying focused on your personal journey and creating a happy environment makes for a healthier lifestyle.”

Sometimes a workout buddy helps too — Hough and BFF Nina Dobrev have previously been spotted getting their fitness on together. The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, cofounded Fresh Vine Wine with her pal in March 2021.

While drinking wine may seem counterintuitive when it comes to Hot Bodies, the duo’s brand was designed to give customers a healthier option: the wines are low-carb, low-sugar, low-calorie and gluten-free.

“With our healthy lifestyle #wine brand, we had a vision and we went for it,” Hough wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “But we’ve learned to stay flexible along the way, because that’s where the magic happens!”

For more details on Hough’s wellness routine, watch the video above and pick up the Hot Bodies issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!