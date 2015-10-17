Justin Bieber is taking those nude Bora Bora vacation pics in stride. The “What Do You Mean?” singer jokingly addressed the invasive snaps with Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush in a new interview airing Monday, Oct. 19.

“That was shrinkage for me,” the 21-year-old former YouTube star cracked before admitting that he felt violated.

"My first thing was like, how can they do this?…Like, I feel like I can't step outside and feel like I can go outside naked…You should feel comfortable in your own space,” Bieber noted, “Especially that far away.”

In case you missed it, Bieber’s privates were all over the Internet after photographers snapped him naked outside a hut while he was on vacation in Bora Bora with model Jayde Pierce earlier this month.

Although the photos were indeed invasive, the well-endowed pop star, whose new single marked the first time one of his tunes debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, earned a plethora of new fans, not to mention a shout-out from his dad, Jeremy.

In a since-deleted tweet, his boastful father called himself a “proud daddy” and joked, “What do you feed that thing?”

