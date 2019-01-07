Kaley Cuoco Reveals the Secret to Her Killer Body

Kaley Cuoco has one of the best bodies in Hollywood. But the Big Bang Theory star is the first to admit that her toned tummy and impressive abs didn’t come easy! “I tried spinning, I tried running, I tried Pilates. I realized I don’t like running. … I refuse to do it,” says the 33-year-old, who eventually “fell in love” with hot yoga. “I was like, ‘This is my thing!’ When I get out, I feel like a million bucks.”

Cuoco also hits the gym three times a week with a personal trainer. “Kaley is most concerned with abs, arms and butt. So we’ll typically do sets that would involve three to six different exercises or circuits,” reveals her personal trainer, George C. King. “A sample circuit might be 10 reps of close-grip pushups, 30 seconds of planks, 20 seconds of mountain climbers and 15 reps of squat jumps. We’ll do this straight through with no stops for three rounds. She’ll rest for two minutes and then complete the three rounds one more time.”

The actress’ fitness regimen continues in the kitchen. “I haven’t been eating that much meat lately. So I’m kind of into tofu, which is a new thing for me, and a lot of vegetables,” says the 8 Simple Rules alum, noting that she doesn’t mind the change in diet. “No one eats a giant meal and burger and a soda and feels great after.”

But that doesn’t mean that Cuoco deprives herself. “I do cheat,” she admits. “I love pizza every once in a while and, honestly, I love a soda now and then — a real cola! Until I saw that there were 17 spoonfuls of sugar in it and now I’m like, OK, maybe one sip and then throw it out!”

When she does treat herself, Cuoco — who married equestrian Karl Cook in June 2018 — prefers to dine at restaurants that disclose calories on the menu. “I think it’s nice when it’s in front of your face,” she says. “You know exactly the calories, you know what’s going in, so it keeps you a little bit more accountable.”

Especially now that she’s realized the importance of fitness and nutrition. “Bottom line is, you know, I’m not 21 anymore,” says Cuoco. “It used to be so easy, I didn’t have to do as much. Now, it’s part of my day — working out is part of my day, eating right is part of my day.”

