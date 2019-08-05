



Just what the doctor ordered! Kate Walsh stopped by the Us Weekly studios on Friday, August 1, and let Us tell you — the ageless star has got some seriously great health, diet and wellness tips.

First of all, she wants to make clear that she enjoys food too much to commit to a diet (though she is trying to cut down carbs and up good fats at the moment). “I can’t deny it … if I try to diet, then I’ll just be like, ‘I guess I need a bucket of ice cream.’ Like I can’t. So I have to allow my chips and treats and things like that.”

To make up for it, the Private Practice alum, 51, has plenty of wellness tricks up her sleeve. “I have a giant water bottle … that has, like, lemon and apple cider vinegar,” she says of the half-gallon jug she carriers with her everywhere. “And I take my vitamins and then I do try, I try to eat well, but I go through phases and then other times [when] I’m like if it’s fried, give it to me!”

The dog lover, who recently teamed up with Zoetis for Apoquel for their #MyDogsAGame campaign to help pups with skin allergies, credits two particular health tonics for her glow: apple cider vinegar and celery juice. “I think the apple cider vinegar is a big one,” she tells Us. “And tons of water.”

As for drinking 16 ounces of celery juice first thing in the morning for the past four months, “I swear it’s changed my skin,” she shares. Next in her day, “I have the coffee and I usually put a little heavy cream in the coffee. It’s like my kind of Bulletproof, but I don’t really want to do that fully,” she says. “I’ve also done intermittent fasting … which I really like, but I’m not consciously doing that now.” Her other secret? “Collagen. Doing a lot of collagen protein powder and stuff.”

When it comes to fitness, the Boyfriend perfume founder does Ballet Beautiful three times a week, even if she’s on the road, and also loves hot yoga — plus, she adds, she walks her dogs, Rosie and Amico, a whole lot.

Her final trick for looking great is giving her skin the best she can. “I also just do tons of skincare. I mean, I am like, if there’s a laser, I want to try it,” she confides. “I definitely indulge in all like skincare and salves, ointments, tinctures.”

