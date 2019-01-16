Living her best life! Kathy Bates is feeling like a whole new woman after losing roughly 60 pounds.

The American Horror Story alum, 70, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about what it took to drop the weight while attending WebMD’s Health Heroes event in New York City on Tuesday, January 15.

“Mindfulness, just knowing when to push my plate away,” Bates revealed to Us. “My niece told me this little secret, I guess it’s no secret, it’s a biological thing, that at some point when you’re eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that’s really your brain and your stomach communicating that you’ve had enough,” she said. “The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away.”

In addition, the Oscar winner said she’s been avoiding temptations such as junk food and soda.

While the On the Basis of Sex star’s methods sound easy enough, she conceded that they didn’t yield results overnight.

“It took a few years,” Bates admitted. “I would say you have to be really patient … I don’t like the word willpower, but I like the word determination.”

The results were well worth it in the end: The ovarian and breast cancer survivor, who underwent a double mastectomy in September 2012, said she’s feeling better than ever.

“I have never been in such good health,” she said. “I just had a physical. I’m doing great … I feel like a completely different person. I can move, I can walk. I just wish I had done it years ago.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

