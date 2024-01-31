Kelly Clarkson candidly revealed she was diagnosed with prediabetes before losing weight.

“Well, I was told I was prediabetic,” Clarkson, 41, told guest Kevin James during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, January 29, after James, 58, told her she looked “great.”

“That was literally what happened. … Well, I wasn’t shocked,” she continued. “I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn’t shocked by it. They did, they were like, ‘You’re prediabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’”

Clarkson said she waited two years until she ultimately decided, “OK, I’ll do something about it.” The American Idol winner previously acknowledged her weight loss earlier this month, revealing that she “dropped weight” because she started listening to her doctor.

Clarkson noted that she tends to eat a “healthy mix” of foods. “And 90 percent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” she told People. “I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

The talk show host admitted she will “still splurge” from time to time, noting that “the other night I had a frozen yogurt with my daughter, and it was magical.”

But Clarkson also credited spending time with her kids — daughter River, 9, and son, Remington, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — as the reason she’s shed weight.

“We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down,” she added. “We’ll go make slime and we’ll go to the museum.”

Clarkson, who recently made the move from Los Angeles to New York City, said her new change of scenery has also helped her weight loss journey.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she shared. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Shortly before Clarkson left Hollywood behind, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the “Since U Been Gone” singer was looking forward to raising her children in the Big Apple. Her talk show also moved production from Los Angeles to NYC’s Rockefeller Center.

“Kelly is really excited for this next chapter and looking forward to a fresh start,” the insider said.

Clarkson had previously spoken about her weight loss during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb in 2018, noting that she altered her diet to treat thyroid and autoimmune issues she had been experiencing. At the time, she confessed she had lost about 37 pounds.

“I know the industry loves the weight gone,” Clarkson explained, “but for me it wasn’t really the weight.”