Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Body

Kelly Clarkson Addresses Weight Loss, Says She Eats Healthy ’90 Percent of the Time’

By
Kelly Clarkson Shares How She Dropped Weight After Her and Her 2 Kids NYC Move
Kelly ClarksonJason Mendez/Getty Images

According to Kelly Clarkson, spending more quality time with her kids since moving to New York City has helped her lose weight.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” Clarkson, 41, shared in an interview with People published on Wednesday, January 3. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Clarkson, who shares daughter River, 9, and son Remington, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, said she stays active by exploring NYC with her kids during her downtime. “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down,” she stated. “We’ll go make slime and we’ll go to the museum.”

In addition to hanging out with her kids, Clarkson explained: “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t.”

Kelly Clarkson’s Body Evolution Through the Years

Related: Kelly Clarkson's Body Evolution Through the Years

She cited eating a “healthy mix” of foods. “And 90 percent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” she added. “I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry vegetarians in the world!”

Two months after her and Blackstock’s divorce was settled in March 2022, Clarkson announced that she was moving both her family and The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to NYC. The move was done for both her and her kids’ “mental health,” Clarkson told the outlet, explaining she had “just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Clarkson was “really excited for this next chapter and looking forward to a fresh start” on the East Coast.

Kelly Clarkson Shares How She Dropped Weight After Her and Her 2 Kids NYC Move
Kelly Clarkson with her kids. Courtesy of Kelly Clarckson/Instagram

In October 2023, the Grammy winner admitted she thought the move was a “horrible decision” at first, telling USA Today, “I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.”

Everything ultimately worked out as Clarkson added that she and her kids “genuinely love” their place in NYC. “I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids.’”

Over the years, Clarkson has been open and honest with fans about her career and personal life, becoming a champion for body positivity with her candid quotes about gaining and losing weight.

Kelly Clarksons Ups Downs Through the Years Career Love Life More

Related: Kelly Clarkson's Ups and Downs Through the Years: Career, Love Life, More

“I’ve always had to be like — stand strong for myself with my body image in the public eye,” she said while chatting with Serena Williams on a November 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, adding, “I feel like I have to keep talking about it every once in a while and stand up. I try to do it in a comedic way and keep it light, but well, sometimes you just gotta shut [haters] down.”

Back in June 2018, Clarkson revealed in an interview with Today that she lost weight after adopting a “non-GMO, no pesticides diet” to help manage “an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem.” She explained to Hoda Kotb: “I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me, it wasn’t really [about] the weight. For me, it was, ‘I’m not on my medicine anymore.’”

Kelly Clarkson Shares How She Dropped Weight After Her and Her 2 Kids NYC Move
Kelly on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

More recently, stood up for herself against her ex-husband, accusing him of telling her she wasn’t “sexy” enough to join The Voice. In court documents obtained by The New York Post on Tuesday, January 2, Clarkson claimed that her then-spouse, who was also her talent manager at the time, tried to deter her from joining the competition series by stating NBC was “looking for more of a sex symbol” to fill the role.

skin

Deal of the Day

Say Goodbye to Clogged Pores With This Daily Facial Device — 38% Off! View Deal

“Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays,” she reportedly told her attorney, Ed McPherson, in the docs.

While their messy court battle might continue to make headlines, the singer is set to make her final spousal support payment to Blackstock this year. “Kelly is feeling relieved that her spousal support to Brandon has come to an end,” a source exclusively told Us on Tuesday. “She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year.”

In this article

Kelly Clarkson Critics Choice Awards Mom Quotes

Kelly Clarkson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!