According to Kelly Clarkson, spending more quality time with her kids since moving to New York City has helped her lose weight.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” Clarkson, 41, shared in an interview with People published on Wednesday, January 3. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Clarkson, who shares daughter River, 9, and son Remington, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, said she stays active by exploring NYC with her kids during her downtime. “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down,” she stated. “We’ll go make slime and we’ll go to the museum.”

In addition to hanging out with her kids, Clarkson explained: “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t.”

She cited eating a “healthy mix” of foods. “And 90 percent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” she added. “I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry vegetarians in the world!”

Two months after her and Blackstock’s divorce was settled in March 2022, Clarkson announced that she was moving both her family and The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to NYC. The move was done for both her and her kids’ “mental health,” Clarkson told the outlet, explaining she had “just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Clarkson was “really excited for this next chapter and looking forward to a fresh start” on the East Coast.

In October 2023, the Grammy winner admitted she thought the move was a “horrible decision” at first, telling USA Today, “I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.”

Everything ultimately worked out as Clarkson added that she and her kids “genuinely love” their place in NYC. “I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids.’”

Over the years, Clarkson has been open and honest with fans about her career and personal life, becoming a champion for body positivity with her candid quotes about gaining and losing weight.

Related: Kelly Clarkson's Ups and Downs Through the Years: Career, Love Life, More Our lives would suck without her! Kelly Clarkson has experienced success in the music industry, a messy divorce and first-time motherhood since she became a star. The singer was born on April 24, 1982, in Fort Worth, Texas. Her talent was apparent from a young age, making her a natural for season 1 of American […]

“I’ve always had to be like — stand strong for myself with my body image in the public eye,” she said while chatting with Serena Williams on a November 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, adding, “I feel like I have to keep talking about it every once in a while and stand up. I try to do it in a comedic way and keep it light, but well, sometimes you just gotta shut [haters] down.”

Back in June 2018, Clarkson revealed in an interview with Today that she lost weight after adopting a “non-GMO, no pesticides diet” to help manage “an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem.” She explained to Hoda Kotb: “I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me, it wasn’t really [about] the weight. For me, it was, ‘I’m not on my medicine anymore.’”

More recently, stood up for herself against her ex-husband, accusing him of telling her she wasn’t “sexy” enough to join The Voice. In court documents obtained by The New York Post on Tuesday, January 2, Clarkson claimed that her then-spouse, who was also her talent manager at the time, tried to deter her from joining the competition series by stating NBC was “looking for more of a sex symbol” to fill the role.

“Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays,” she reportedly told her attorney, Ed McPherson, in the docs.

While their messy court battle might continue to make headlines, the singer is set to make her final spousal support payment to Blackstock this year. “Kelly is feeling relieved that her spousal support to Brandon has come to an end,” a source exclusively told Us on Tuesday. “She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year.”