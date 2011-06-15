Kris Humphries Joins Kardashian Family Vacation!

Most people would introduce a new love to family over dinner — but not Kim Kardashian! The reality star, 30, invited beau of six months Kris Humphries, 26, to get acquainted with her relatives in Bora Bora — and only Us Weekly has the exclusive photos!

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: SEE MORE PICS FROM THE FAMILY'S BORA BORA VACATION

"Family is so important to me. Kris and I were like, this is going to be the test," she tells Us of the weeklong April 28 getaway to the Hilton Bora Bora Nui Resort & Spa, which was filmed for the E! hit Keeping Up With the Kardashians. (Two weeks later, Humphries proposed with a 20.5 carat diamond ring.)

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: How Kourt got her amazing bod

Humphries' jam-packed jury: mom Kris Jenner, 55; stepdad Bruce Jenner, 61; sisters Kourtney, 32 (plus boyfriend Scott Disick, 28, and their son, Mason, 18 months), Kendall, 15, and Kylie, 13; and brother Rob, 24. (Sister Khloe, 27, and L.A. Laker hubby Lamar Odom, 31, stayed home for the NBA playoffs.)

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Remember the girls' sexy Mexican vacation?

"He won them over for sure," Kim tells Us of her New Jersey Nets hubby-to-be.

For more photos of the Kardashian clan's Bora Bora vacation, click through Us Weekly's exclusive gallery and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!