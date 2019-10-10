Celebrate-#WorldMentalHealthDay-With-a-CBD-Tip-from-Kristen-Bell





Kristen Bell has proven time and again that she loves being an open book . So when she got the chance to have an honest conversation about battling depression and anxiety with Women’s Health in their November cover story , she ran with it! Among the revelations: In conjunction with her SSRI antidepressant, Bell also takes CBD oil daily as part of her mental health regimen. (P.S.: October 10th is World Mental Health Day!)

The Good Place actress, 39, says she started talking about mental health after her husband, Dax Shepard (who has been vocal about his alcoholism and sobriety), suggested it. Her initial hesitance to do so led to an “aha” moment. “I realized that this is the shame that prevents people from talking about it,” said the vegetarian celebrity. “I immediately felt irresponsible, because I do care about depression not being taboo, yet I present this bubbly, outgoing girl who seemingly gets through life with a smile on her face, and I’d never discussed that some days, I don’t.”

While Bell enjoys the benefits that her work outs bring to her body (her newest obsession is Studio Metamorphosis’ Pilates-based class), she considers physical activity a must for her mind. “It should be the first stop for anyone who experiences depression or anxiety because it encourages serotonin and endorphins,” she said. “I feel so much more centered, patient, capable. It sets the next 48 hours for me.”

The Michigan native said she’s battled “waves of serotonin imbalance” since she was 18. Besides turning to a CBD tincture that she drops on her tongue post-workout to help with anxiety, she also takes adaptogens. “If I see [a wellness product online], I’m getting it,” said Bell. “I can’t tell you how susceptible I am to it — I just want to try everything.” CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound that comes from the hemp plant but is legal in all 50 states and has no psychoactive effects (unlike THC, which is the cannabis plant compound that makes you feel high).

And when it comes to teaching her daughters, Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 4, about mental health, “I’ll make sure our dialogue around the house is what it has been for a while, which is that vulnerability equals strength,” Bell has said. “Whether it’s daddy who goes to AA or mommy who has mental health she has to check in with it.”

