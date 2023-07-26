Lindsey Vonn’s knee is battle-tested after her ski racing career — but the pain remains following her 2019 retirement.

“Hey guys, just letting you know. I’m out of surgery. It went well,” the 39-year-old former athlete said in an Instagram Story video on Wednesday, July 26. “I’m here, still kicking. Appreciate all of the support.”

In a separate social media message, Vonn gave more details about her recent knee surgery. “I’ve been dealing with all the damage from my ski racing career and have been trying to manage the pain as best I can,” she explained. “This surgery is hopefully a big step to help me long term. We still have work to do, and most likely another surgery, but I hope this will help me for a bit.”

The Olympic gold medalist added: “Feeling excited about this step and hopefully being in less pain so I can do the things I love.”

Vonn documented her surgery from start to finish via social media, including a video of herself waving to the camera before being wheeled into the operating room. Following the procedure, a drowsy Vonn confirmed she was still trying to hold down food.

Before leaving the hospital, Vonn sat in a wheelchair with her surgery site bandaged. In the Instagram Story snap, she carried two pizza boxes, a container of goldfish and a ginger ale.

“I’m really hoping I’m going to be able to hold down this pizza at some point in the next couple hours,” she said in another clip, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

Despite struggling with post-surgery stomach issues, Vonn is used to getting hurt after being a professional alpine skier for decades before stepping back from the sport in 2019.

“The past two weeks have been some of the most emotionally challenging days of my life. I am struggling with the reality of what my body is telling me versus what my mind and heart believe I’m capable of. The unfortunate reality is my mind and body are not on the same page,” Vonn wrote in a lengthy statement posted via Facebook in February 2019. “After many sleepless nights, I have finally accepted that I cannot continue ski racing. … My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

Ahead of her retirement, Vonn’s body had been put through the wringer. In fact, she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020 that she’d already had nine surgeries. “I have a plate and 18 screws in arm,” Vonn revealed at the time. That number, however, has since increased.

In March 2022, Vonn confirmed that she underwent another knee procedure to help repair ongoing issues near her lateral collateral ligament.

“Been having a hard time with the pain in my knee. You may have noticed I haven’t been posting many workout videos lately … that’s why,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Dr. Hackett did a great job and removed a lot of bone spurs and scar tissue. Hopefully now I can straighten my leg fully!”

Vonn noted in March 2022 that the surgery would hopefully be her “last step before getting a knee replacement.” Despite all the procedures, Vonn remained grateful for being able to ski for so long competitively.

“Ahhh the price we pay to do what we love. Still worth it though,” she added.